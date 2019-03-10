(Bloomberg) -- Algeria’s ruling party said it was pursuing a political solution following massive protests against President Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s bid for a fifth term in office, as local media reported the ailing leader may be returning from a Swiss hospital later on Sunday.

A Gulfstream jet registered to the Bouteflika’s government landed in Geneva Sunday, according to flight data websites. Arab satellite channels said security personnel were at the Geneva hospital where he has been undergoing treatment for well over a week.

Bouteflika’s candidacy has triggered seismic protests in the North African OPEC member, presenting the 82-year-old leader and the ruling National Liberation Front party with its most serious challenge since his election in 1999. Those demonstrations reached a cusp on Friday when tens of thousands took to the streets demanding he withdraw from the race, even as Bouteflika had vowed earlier that he would amend the constitution and serve an abridged term if re-elected in the April 18 ballot.

The statement by the FLN, as the party is known, offered a hint that the ruling elite are acting with greater urgency in finding an exit strategy that would appease the street without unsettling a political structure in place for decades. Bouteflika has been largely incapacitated since a 2013 stroke, and Swiss media reported that his health is deteriorating. Some media reports suggested he may be transferred to another clinic.

Ahead of his possible arrival, the FLN, in a statement on its Facebook page, warned against civil disobedience and urged Algerians to show “caution against rash decisions.”

""We are working with all political groups to exit this crisis with the least harm done, while taking into consideration national interests," the statement said.

The unrest that has gripped the nation since Feb. 22 has served as a reminder of the protests that marked the start of the Arab Spring uprisings in other North African nations.

Algeria was able to sidestep much of that unrest and violence thanks to a generous subsidy system funded by its oil wealth. But volatility in oil markets drained about half of the country’s foreign reserves, restricting the ability of the government to provide jobs and growth opportunities for the nation’s majority youth population.

