(Bloomberg) -- Algerians approved constitutional amendments addressing grievances against the ruling elite, but the record low voter turnout suggested the measures failed to meet demands that have stoked more than a year of pro-democracy protests.

Almost 67% of the electorate voted in favor of the changes, according to the election commission. Only 23% of voters, however, turned out to cast ballots -- the lowest participation rate of any ballot in the North African state, according to Mohamed Charfi, head of the elections authority.

Authorities blamed the turnout on concerns over the coronavirus. But given the circumstances, the results show Algerians “crave democratic change,” Charfi said at a news conference on Monday announcing the results.

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune says the constitutional changes redress problems that forced out longtime leader Abdelaziz Bouteflika and kept demonstrations simmering through curbs to contain the virus. They include more transparent elections and management of public funds, greater minority rights and limiting the president to two five-year terms.

Critics contend the amendments give the president more power and expand the authority of the influential military and old guard that support him.

