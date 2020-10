(Bloomberg) --

Algeria’s President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has started quarantine after several aides tested positive to Covid-19, Al Arabiya TV reported, without providing further details.

Tebboune took office as president in December after winning elections on a record-low turnout following protests that triggered the resignation of Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who sought a fifth term.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.