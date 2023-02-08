(Bloomberg) -- Algeria recalled its ambassador to France for consultations, in what appeared to be the latest spat between the OPEC nation and its former colonial ruler.

The move comes against the backdrop of the alleged involvement of French diplomats and security personnel in the “illegal and unofficial” smuggling of an Algerian citizen who was supposed to be in the North African nation, state television reported. It didn’t give details.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune is due to pay a state visit to France in May, in what was shaping up as a widening reconciliation between the two countries.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.