(Bloomberg) -- Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika said he will step down before his fourth term officially expires on April 28, bowing to weeks of protests that had threatened to tip the OPEC exporter into turmoil.

Citing a statement from the presidency, the official APS news agency said the transitional period would begin with the departure of the ailing leader, who would take ”important steps to ensure continuity in the functioning of state institutions” during those changes.

The announcement comes as Bouteflika faces hundreds of thousands of demonstrators demanding he end his 20-year rule over the North African country. Protesters had been joined in recent weeks by unions and political parties. The tide turned against Bouteflika last week when his long-time ally, army chief of staff Ahmed Gaid Salah, said it was time to invoke a constitutional article that could see the 82-year-old declared unfit for office.

The upheaval began when Bouteflika, incapacitated by a stroke in 2013 and rarely seen in public, announced a bid to run for a fifth term in office in the face of popular opposition.

He quickly backtracked on his re-election plan but pledged to stay in office to shepherd the country through a transition that would include drafting a new constitution. His proposal was swiftly rejected on the streets, where protesters began to call for the removal of the entire political elite that has ruled the country for decades.

The drama unfolding in Algeria is being closely watched across the Mediterranean. Under Bouteflika, Europe’s third-largest gas supplier has been a bulwark against Islamist militancy and illegal migration from other parts of Africa. Unrest in Algeria could be felt beyond its borders.

It was not clear who would replace Bouteflika pending new elections or when that vote could be held. Originally planned for April 18, Algeria’s presidential elections were postponed in the midst of the political upheaval.

The statement from the presidency said that the appointment of a new government on Sunday would be followed by other decisions to ensure the continuity of state institutions.

