(Bloomberg) -- Algeria’s former ruling party won the most seats in Saturday’s parliamentary vote, according to the North African nation’s election authority.

The National Liberation Front, or FLN, won 105 seats, ahead of independent lists with 78, the Movement of Society for Peace with 64 and the Democratic National Rally with 57, head of the authority Mohamed Chorfi said Tuesday in televised comments.

About 5.6 million ballots were cast from Algeria’s 24.6 million registered voters, he said.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.