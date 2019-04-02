(Bloomberg) -- Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika has resigned, the official APS news agency said, moments after the army demanded he go without delay.

The move comes after weeks of protests against the ailing ruler’s 20-year rule over the North African OPEC member.

Algeria’s President Promises to Resign, and to Leave His Mark

