Mar 16, 2023
Algeria’s President Names Third Finance Minister in Past Year
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune appointed a third finance minister in the past year in a partial reorganization of the OPEC nation’s government.
Laaziz Fayed will take over from Ibrahim Jamal Kassali, state news agency APS reported Thursday, citing a presidental statement. Kassali has held the job since July, when he replaced Abderrahmane Raouya.
Ahmed Attaf replaces veteran diplomat Ramtane Lamamra as new foreign minister, recovering a portfolio he occupied during the 1990s — during the height of a civil war that pitted the military-backed authorities with Islamists.
Mohamed Arkab remains in his job as energy minster and Aymen Benabderrahmane stays as Prime Minister.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
