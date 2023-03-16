(Bloomberg) -- Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune appointed a third finance minister in the past year in a partial reorganization of the OPEC nation’s government.

Laaziz Fayed will take over from Ibrahim Jamal Kassali, state news agency APS reported Thursday, citing a presidental statement. Kassali has held the job since July, when he replaced Abderrahmane Raouya.

Ahmed Attaf replaces veteran diplomat Ramtane Lamamra as new foreign minister, recovering a portfolio he occupied during the 1990s — during the height of a civil war that pitted the military-backed authorities with Islamists.

Mohamed Arkab remains in his job as energy minster and Aymen Benabderrahmane stays as Prime Minister.

