(Bloomberg) -- Niger’s military leaders have accepted an offer from Algeria to mediate following the July 26 coup that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum, the North African country said.

Algerian mediators would seek to find a political solution to return the country to civilian rule within a framework presented by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, according to a statement from Algeria’s foreign ministry on Monday.

It “opens the way to the meeting of conditions which will allow for peaceful resolution in the interest of Niger and the entire region,” it said.

Bazoum was deposed by a group of soldiers led by Abdourahamane Tiani, who on July 28 was named leader of Niger. That drew condemnation from Niger’s neighbors and France, its former colonial power, which had troops in the country.

Algeria in August proposed a six-month transition back to constitutional rule.

It’s currently unclear whether the initiative from Algeria, which borders Niger, will involve the Economic Community of West African States, which includes Niger’s neighbors.

Ecowas which has imposed sanctions, including freezing Niger’s assets at the regional central bank and banning commercial flights, has been holding mediation talks separately with the country.

While prioritizing dialog, the regional bloc has said it stands ready to use military intervention if talks fail.

Algeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and the National Community Abroad, Ahmed Attaf, will travel to the Nigerien capital, Niamey, as soon as possible to start preparatory talks on implementing the mediation initiative, the ministry said.

A spokesman for the military leadership didn’t respond to a request for comment via text message.

Lawyers of president Bazoum are asking for his immediate release after filing a case against the junta in the Abuja-based regional court of Ecowas, according to an emailed statement. The matter alleges attack and conspiracy against state authority, crimes and offences committed by civil servants and arbitrary arrests and confinements, it said.

The lawyers will also appeal to the UN Human Rights Council about the present condition of Bazoum.

“The coup leaders are subjecting president Bazoum, his wife and son to arbitrary detention and abusive treatment in violation of international law,” Reed Brody, Bazoum’s lawyer, said in a text. “They should be immediately released and provided with adequate food, basic services and access to lawyers and family members.”

