Algeria Sets Election for December in Bid to Quell Protests

(Bloomberg) -- Algeria’s acting leader set Dec. 12 for a presidential election, ignoring protesters’ demands for greater changes before the North African nation picks a successor to Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who resigned in April.

Interim President Abdelkader Bensalah made the announcement Sunday evening on state TV.

