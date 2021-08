Algeria Severs Diplomatic Ties With Morocco, Minister Says

(Bloomberg) -- Algeria severed diplomatic ties with neighboring Morocco, the OPEC nation’s foreign minister, Ramtane Lamamra, said in a televised press conference.

The minister cited Morocco’s support for observer status for Israel in the African Union as one of the catalysts for the decision.

