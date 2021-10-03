(Bloomberg) -- Algeria closed its airspace to French military planes, a day after recalling its ambassador to Paris in an escalating row over comments attributed to President Emmanuel Macron.

Two planned logistical support flights heading to Africa’s Sahel region were denied permission to cross Algeria on Sunday morning and have been postponed, French army spokesman Colonel Pascal Ianni said.

“We discovered this morning that Algeria is no longer authorizing planes flying over its territory,” Ianni said, adding that the impact was marginal and French reconnaissance for the Sahel mission doesn’t use Algerian airspace. “It does not affect operations in the Sahel region nor intelligence.”

Algeria’s move came after the North African country on Saturday withdrew its ambassador to France for consultations. Algerian news portal Ennahar linked the recall to remarks attributed to Macron in the French press that were described as hostile to Algerian institutions, especially the powerful military branch.

