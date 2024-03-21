Mar 21, 2024
Algeria to Hold Presidential Elections on Sept. 7, APS Says
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Algeria will hold “early” presidential elections on Sept. 7, the state-run APS news agency said, citing a decision by incumbent Abdelmadjid Tebboune.
There were no further details. Tebboune, who won a five-year term in a sparsely attended December 2019 vote, hasn’t indicated if he’ll run again for the OPEC nation’s top job.
