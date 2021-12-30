(Bloomberg) -- President Abdelmadjid Tebboune returned to Algeria after spending about two months in Germany receiving treatment for the coronavirus, Algerian state television reported.

Tebboune, 75, left the country in late October, with authorities later acknowledging he had contracted Covid-19 while giving only limited updates on his condition.

His prolonged absence from the North African nation had stirred echoes of predecessor Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who spent months in hospital and out of the public eye before a re-election bid triggered a mass uprising that led to his resignation in 2019.

Tebboune, who was elected last December, has until the end of this month to sign a 2021 budget bill into law.

