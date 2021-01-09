(Bloomberg) --

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune will soon return to Germany for medical treatment, El Khabar newspaper reported, citing what it described as a reliable source.The 75-year-old leader returned to Algiers only last week after about two months abroad receiving treatment for Covid-19. Tebboune’s prolonged absence has fueled speculation about his condition and the political situation in the North African country, which was roiled by protests for much of 2019.Tebboune will receive care a foot injury or undergo minor surgery, the Algiers-based newspaper reported, citing the unidentified person. The treatment was initially postponed so he could attend to government business, including the signing of Algeria’s Budget legislation, El Khabar said.

Tebboune’s condition wasn’t a matter of concern, the privately owned newspaper cited the person saying.Read More: Algeria’s President Returns From Covid Care to Fresh Challenges

