(Bloomberg) -- Anti-government protests resumed in Algeria for the fourth straight Friday, with the size of rallies set to gauge the regime’s success in appeasing anger through a string of concessions including a vow to end President Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s two-decade rule.

The demonstrations that began Feb. 22 were initially called to force the ailing 82-year-old leader not to seek a fifth term in office in an election that was scheduled for April. But the mostly young protesters have grown in confidence and are now calling for the overthrow of the ruling establishment, in an echo of the Arab uprisings of 2011.

Thousands gathered in a major square in central Algiers before the protest’s start after Friday’s midday prayers. “I am here to say no to an extended mandate. We want this regime to leave now. We’re able to look after ourselves,” said a 40-year-old protester who gave his name only as Yazid.

After returning from two weeks of medical treatment in Switzerland, Bouteflika announced on Monday he was canceling the election, dismissing the government and beginning work on a plan for constitutional reforms and the election of a new president.

Credited with healing the country after a decade-long civil war in the 1990s, Bouteflika has been largely incapacitated and rarely seen in public since suffering a stroke in 2013, but was put forward for another term as an understanding on a successor proved elusive. The opposition is fragmented and no clear leaders have emerged to bid for top office.

Protesters saw this week’s moves as an attempt to buy time and sap their enthusiasm, and called for an even bigger turnout. But organizers said demonstrators should avoid marching on the presidential compound as they had on previous Fridays to lessen the risk of violence.

