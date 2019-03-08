(Bloomberg) -- Tens of thousands of Algerians answered calls for the biggest rallies yet against hospitalized President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who’s been weakened by defections as protesters step up their demands that he stand aside after 20 years in power.

The rallies on Friday in Algiers began before noon and are expected to culminate by the evening, as the circle of dissent widened against the ailing president, who’s running for his fifth term at the helm of the OPEC member in April elections.

Teacher unions announced a five-day strike starting Sunday, the beginning of the work week in Algeria. Members of 82-year-old Bouteflika’s ruling National Liberation Front have quit the party, and veterans of the country’s war of independence against France called for the military to side with the demonstrators.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Bouteflika warned that “treacherous” enemies at home and abroad could infiltrate the protests, which have largely been peaceful since they began Feb. 22. Yet that warning appeared to have gone unheeded as protesters filled the streets swathed in green and white Algerian flags.

‘Critical Threats’

Bouteflika remains in Geneva’s University Hospital, outside which expatriate Algerians have also staged rallies. The leader, who has promised the April 18 election would be his last and that he’d call new elections within a year, is suffering “permanent and critical threats” to his health, according to the Swiss Tribune de Geneve. Hospital officials have refused to comment.

Any serious deterioration in his condition could provide the ruling elite, known as “le pouvoir,” with an exit strategy that allows them to anoint a replacement and split off those protesters who are fearful of unleashing a violent confrontation with authorities.

The warning issued by the president’s office was reminiscent of those of Arab leaders in 2011 as the region was convulsed by uprisings that ousted autocratic regimes. The letter appeared sure to ratchet up tensions with grievances running deep; in a sign of their growing ambition, activists called for 20-million people to march on Friday, half the population.

The North African nation’s government has in the past relied on oil and gas to fund state handouts that have largely kept the peace. But volatility in the crude market drained half of the Algeria’s foreign reserves, leaving the government struggling to create jobs for the majority youth population.

