Algoma says work underway to restart blast furnace after coke-making plant incident

ArcelorMittal and other steelmakers are suffering on weak steel demand: commodity trader

Algoma Steel Group Inc. says work is underway to restart its blast furnace after it was taken off-line following the collapse of a structure supporting utilities piping at its coke-making plant on the weekend.

The company says it expects some impact on shipments, the extent of which will depend on how long it takes to resume blast furnace operations.

Algoma currently expects to resume production within two weeks.

Algoma’s combined plate/strip mill and cold mill operations were unaffected by the incident at the coke-making plant.

It says a repair plan for the coke-making plant is being developed, while limited production has resumed at three coke-production units.

Algoma says it believes that it will be able to source enough coke from outside suppliers to supplement its own coke production and inventory on site.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2024.