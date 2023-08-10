{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    Algoma Steel Group earnings, revenues down year-over-year in the first quarter

    The Canadian Press

    Direct Strip Production Complex

    Coils of steel are seen at the Direct Strip Production Complex at Essar Steel Algoma in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., on Wednesday, March 14, 2018. , THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

    Algoma Steel Group Inc. says it earned $130.9 million in its first quarter, down from $301.4 million a year earlier.

    The firm says revenue for the quarter ended June 30 was $827.2 million, down from $934.1 million last year.

    Earnings per diluted share were 85 cents, down from $1.49 a year ago. 

    CEO Michael Garcia says the results were modestly ahead of the company's previously disclosed outlook. 

    The company says the lower income was due primarily to a lower selling price for steel and higher costs for key inputs. 

    Operating expenses rose in the first quarter to $639.5 million from $576.8 million.  