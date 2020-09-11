Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Commodities Videos

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    {{ currentStream.Desc }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    Sep 11, 2020

    Algonquin Power buying majority stake in Chilean water utility

    The Canadian Press

    Electrical power lines hang from a transmission pylon

    Electrical power lines hang from a transmission pylon , Bloomberg

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    OAKVILLE, Ont. - Algonquin Power and Utilities Corp. has signed a deal to buy a majority stake in a water utility in Chile for US$92.3 million ($121.5 million).

    The Ontario-based company says the agreement would see it acquire a 53.5 per cent stake in Empresa de Servicios Sanitarios de Los Lagos S.A. (ESSAL).

    Algonquin says that due to local regulation a tender offer process will also be launched for the remaining shares of the company.

    The deal will make ESSAL Algonquin's first international water utility.

    The company in Southern Chile operates 48 potable water production systems, 29 sewage plants and distribution and sewage networks covering 33 municipalities.

    The transaction is expected to close later this year.