(Bloomberg) -- The algorithmic money managers responsible for so much of oil’s turbulence last year are set to push gasoline’s red-hot rally to new highs.

New York gasoline futures, which dictate the direction of US pump prices, have advanced to the highest levels in six months on signs of strong summer demand. But some of the push higher came on the back of algos, also called CTAs, who accelerated buying activity once prices reached $2.60 a gallon, according to market participants.

With futures now topping $2.70 a gallon, the next threshold expected to catalyze CTA buying is $2.88 a gallon, said Daniel Ghali, senior commodity strategist at TD Securities.

The upward momentum brought even more money managers into gasoline markets. Hedge funds’ net-long gasoline positions rose by 6,735 lots to 66,769 lots, the most since the end of January, according to data from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission released Friday.

