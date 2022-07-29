(Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. has moved a step closer toward getting booted off US stock exchanges for American inspectors not being able to access to its financial audits.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday added the largest US-listed Chinese company to a growing roster of firms that face removal because of Beijing’s refusal to permit American officials to review their auditors’ work. The publication of the businesses’ names, which was required by a 2020 law, starts a three-year clock to a final delisting.

The firm’s shares fell 9.5% at 1:13 p.m. in New York after the announcement.

Wall Street’s main watchdog is cracking down on the more than 200 New York-traded firms with parent companies based in China and Hong Kong.

With the clock ticking, some Chinese firms including Alibaba and Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd. said this week they are seeking primary listings in Hong Kong, joining Bilibili Inc. and Zai Lab Ltd. which made the move earlier. The switch could provide a template for other US-listed Chinese firms that face delisting should Washington and Beijing fail to settle audit disputes.

The SEC’s addition of firms from Alibaba to Pinduoduo Inc. to its list following the publication of their 2021 annual financial statements has jarred global investors.

Beijing has discussed with American regulators the logistics of allowing on-site audit inspections of Chinese companies listed in New York, Bloomberg News reported in April, spurring hopes for some kind of deal. But Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler has repeatedly said it’s unclear if American and Chinese authorities will come to an agreement.

Alibaba would be by far the largest Chinese company to get kicked off US bourses if regulators fail to strike a pact. The company has argued that, since its 2014 New York IPO, its accounts have been audited by globally accepted accounting firms and should meet regulatory standards.

