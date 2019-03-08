(Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Ant Financial will establish an advisory group led by the e-commerce giant to spearhead joint business initiatives and ensure their long-term interests are aligned, according to people familiar with the matter.

China’s top online retailer and its biggest internet financial services giant will create a so-called “new economy body,” headed up by Alibaba Chief Executive Officer Daniel Zhang. Ant Financial Chairman Eric Jing will be his deputy, the people said. Its members will be tasked with ensuring both sprawling entities work together, and will hold executives accountable if they don’t, the people said, asking not to be identified talking about a private matter.

The move creates a team of high-powered people to stand watch over the financial and commerce empire founded by billionaire Jack Ma, and comes as Alibaba prepares to take a third of its affiliate. It won’t alter either companies’ financial and management structures, the people said. But the envisioned committee, numbering more than 10 people from key divisions within both firms, will serve as advisory body to ensure closer collaboration between the online emporium and the finance unit it spun out about eight years ago.

Representatives for Alibaba and Ant Financial didn’t immediately respond to e-mailed queries for comment.

Alibaba has expanded from a marketplace for merchants to China’s biggest e-commerce platform, an empire that now spans grocers and on-demand food delivery to real estate auctions. Ant Financial, built on the Alipay unit that Alibaba owned before it was hived off, has spread from a mere payments business to wealth management, credit finance and China’s biggest money-market fund.

Alibaba hasn’t held a stake in Ant Financial since Ma controversially spun out the business in 2011. But the e-commerce giant said in February last year it would buy 33 percent of Ant, helping clear the way for a potential initial public offering of a Chinese payments giant estimated to be worth $150 billion. A combined entity would be worth more than $600 billion.

Alibaba said it would acquire new shares in its affiliate in exchange for intellectual property rights. While no cash is changing hands, Ant Financial -- formally known as Zhejiang Ant Small & Micro Financial Services Group Co. -- would then end royalty payments to Alibaba.

