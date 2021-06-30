(Bloomberg) -- China’s Suning Holdings Group Co. jumped in the local bond market after news that the troubled conglomerate may be close to selling some assets to Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and a provincial government.

Its 5.5% yuan-denominated note, sold by online retail platform operator Suning.com Co., climbed as much as 1.9% to 99.31 yuan Wednesday morning, briefly hitting the highest since August last year.

Bloomberg News reported Tuesday that a consortium led by Alibaba and the government of Jiangsu province, where Suning is based, are nearing a deal to buy a stake in the retail arm.

The potential deal could ease concerns over early signs of a liquidity crisis at the conglomerate. Suning Appliance Group Co., another unit of Chinese billionaire Zhang Jindong’s Suning empire, had put off more than 5 billion yuan of combined maturity payments since February.

That entity repaid 887 million yuan ($137 million) of a 7.3% local note due 2023 after some investors triggered an option for early redemption, according to calculations of information in a private bond filing seen by Bloomberg News.

Suning Appliance still has a $600 million dollar bond note maturing in September and a further combined 24 billion yuan of onshore notes due in 2022 and 2023, according to Bloomberg-compiled data. Suning.com needs to repay or refinance 1.7 billion yuan of local securities through August.

The agent of Suning International Group’s $500 million loan maturing in 2022 notified lenders it has received funds for a prepayment of some of the facility and will transfer the money on Wednesday, Bloomberg News reported Tuesday.

