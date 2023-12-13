(Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s cloud unit has lost another senior executive, as the struggling division contemplates its future after canning a spinoff and IPO.

Chief Commercial Officer Cai Yinghua has left the company, people familiar with the matter said. It wasn’t clear why he departed but the exit coincided with an internal reshuffle, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing a private move. An Alibaba spokesperson didn’t have immediate comment when asked about Cai’s departure, which was first reported by local outlet 36kr.

China’s e-commerce pioneer last month declared it’s backtracking on plans to hive off the $11 billion business and list it on public markets. That unnerved investors already concerned about slowing topline growth at a business that once drove the broader company and underpins Alibaba’s AI initiatives.

Days later, it began overhauling the unit’s leadership, appointing three new executives to head up major business lines. Those appointments foreshadow a wider restructuring aimed at reviving the fortunes of a Chinese icon that stalled during a broader tech-sector crackdown.

