(Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. will fire the manager accused of sexual assault, and two other managers who mishandled the allegation have resigned, according to an internal memo reviewed by Bloomberg News.

“We must use this opportunity to reflect and rebuild our thinking and actions fully,” chief executive officer Daniel Zhang said in the memo early Monday.

The company has been working with police on the investigation after allegations of sexual misconduct by a female employee.

The Jinan police investigation remains ongoing, and a final determination on the case has yet to be made, according to the memo.

