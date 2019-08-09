(Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. President Michael Evans is among 17 current and former Goldman Sachs directors facing criminal charges over their alleged role in $6.5 billion of bond sales by 1MDB.

Evans, the international face of China’s e-commerce leader, was among a group of individuals who served as directors at three Goldman units Malaysia accused of misleading investors when it arranged deals for 1MDB, while allegedly knowing the funds would be misappropriated.

Malaysia will seek custodial sentences and criminal fines against the individuals, Attorney-General Tommy Thomas said in a statement Friday. The penalties sought reflect “the severity of the scheme to defraud and fraudulent misappropriation of billions in bond proceeds, the lengthy period over which the offenses were planned and executed,” as well as the breadth of Goldman units and officers involved in arranging the 1MDB bonds.

An Alibaba representative said the company had no immediate comment.

Malaysian state-owned investment fund 1MDB is at the center of a global scandal. Supposed to promote development, the entity has spurred criminal and regulatory investigations around the world that cast an unflattering spotlight on deal-making, election spending and political patronage under former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak. Of $8 billion that 1MDB raised via bond sales, the U.S. alleges more than half was siphoned off.

