(Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s post-earnings slump has invalidated a bullish breakout, leaving its January lows vulnerable.

Another 1.4% drop in Hong Kong on Friday pushed its share price to below the right shoulder low of a head-and-shoulders formation, which had witnessed a confirmation given the upside move earlier in the week.

Technicals now suggest a downside price target of HK$59, which implies a 15% drop from Friday’s close.

READ: Alibaba Falls as Weak Core Business Offsets Buyback: Street Wrap

For options set to expire on Feb. 28, the highest put open interest under current prices stands at a strike of HK$67.5, followed by $62.5.

Traders will look at these levels to lend support should prices get there, with the HK$72.5-HK$75 zone expected to serve as an upside barrier to any near-term recovery.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.