Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma sent out a grave warning regarding the trade war between the U.S. and China: It’s going to last longer and have a bigger impact than most people think.

The chairman of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. said the dispute could last 20 years and persist beyond the presidency of Donald Trump, as the world’s two strongest economic powers battle for global supremacy. China needs to strengthen its economy to deal with the conflict and shift trade relations from the U.S. to regions like Southeast Asia and Africa, he said during a speech at the company’s investor day conference in Hangzhou.

"Short term, business communities in China, U.S., Europe will all be in trouble," said Ma, pacing a stage in an open white dress shirt and punctuating his remarks with forceful jabs. “This thing will last long, if you want short term solution, there is no solution."

His remarks came just hours after China vowed to retaliate against U.S. plans to levy tariffs on about $200 billion in Chinese goods. He said Alibaba will also be affected by the rising trade tensions given its wholesale business allows American merchants to source products from China. But he also said the trauma will offer unprecedented opportunities for companies that can take advantage of them.

“We should not focus on this quarter or next quarter or next year’s profit. This is a huge opportunity,” he said. “If Alibaba cannot sustain and grow, no company in China can grow. I’m 100 percent confident in that.”

Ma’s remarks carry particular weight because he is an icon of Chinese innovation and has been seen as an ambassador to the U.S. Last year, he met with President Trump and promised to create 1 million jobs in the U.S. through 2021.

But Ma, a week after he announced plans to hand over the chairman role to Chief Executive Officer Daniel Zhang, left no doubt about his support for his own country on Tuesday. He said if the U.S. insists on levying tariffs on Chinese goods, then China should shift its business to the rest of the world.

“When problems come, learn how to hide, learn how to train,” he said. “I believe Daniel and his team will have the wisdom to fight for the future."