Alibaba's Journey to Become Asia's Most Valuable Firm: Timeline

(Bloomberg) -- *1999: Jack Ma founds Alibaba with 17 other people in Hangzhou, China, with $60,000

*2000: Alibaba Group raises $20 million from an investor group led by Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp.

*2003: Ma creates Taobao, an EBay-like site where consumers barter with each other

*2004: Alibaba creates Alipay, the online payments system that grows to become China’s largest

*2005: Alibaba takes over operations of Yahoo China

*2008: Taobao Mall (now known as Tmall) is created to allow merchants to sell to customers

*2010: The Alibaba Partnership is established to ensure management control of the company

*2013: Jack Ma steps down as CEO, remains as executive chairman

*2014: Alibaba conducts world’s largest IPO, raising $25 billion when it lists in the U.S.

*2015: Current CEO Daniel Zhang takes the helm at the company on May 10

*2018: Ma tells Bloomberg TV that he plans to shift his focus to education and return to teaching; the South China Morning Post, the Hong Kong newspaper owned by Alibaba, reports that Ma will unveil succession and transition plans on Monday

