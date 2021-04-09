(Bloomberg) -- The South China Morning Post, the Hong Kong newspaper owned by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., is cutting 4% of staff in a reorganization of divisions including product, technology and subscriptions.

The reorganization will take effect from April 12, SCMP Chief Executive Officer Gary Liu said in a memo to staff seen by Bloomberg News. The editorial side of the business isn’t mentioned in the memo. An SCMP representative didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Alibaba is coming under pressure from China to sell media assets, including the SCMP, on growing concerns about its influence over opinion, Bloomberg News reported last month. Under billionaire founder Jack Ma, the technology giant built a sprawling portfolio of media assets spanning BuzzFeed-style online outlets, television-production companies and advertising assets. The SCMP is the leading English-language newspaper in Hong Kong.

“Sadly some of our dedicated staff will be leaving SCMP in the coming weeks,” Liu said in the memo.

Now TV reported the job cuts earlier on Friday.

