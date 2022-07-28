(Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. fell for a third straight day as investors assessed the impact of Jack Ma reportedly ceding control of its fintech arm, and as worries over its earnings dragged.

Shares were down as much as 4.5% in Hong Kong on Friday, among the biggest decliners on the Hang Seng Tech Index. The tech giant is expected to report its first-ever negative quarterly revenue growth next week.

Selling continued even as analysts said a media report on Ma giving up his reign over Ant Group Co., a third of which is owned by Alibaba, should clear some regulatory headwinds for both entities. The stock now trades below more than 8% below its Tuesday close, when Alibaba’s plan to shift its Hong Kong listing to primary buoyed optimism over mainland capital inflow.

Read: Ma Ceding Ant Control Would Cut Risk, Boost Alibaba: Street Wrap

The Hang Seng Tech Index fell as much as 2.5% to trade below its 50-day moving average. Other big decliners included Bilibili Inc. and JD Health International Inc.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.