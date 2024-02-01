(Bloomberg) -- Asia’s tech giants, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp., report amid a cautious backdrop after choppy US tech earnings.

Alibaba is in the midst of internal turmoil and a stock market rout, accentuated by a rough post-Covid recovery for China. SMIC, China’s top chipmaker and a target of US chip sanctions, should provide insights into the country’s demand for smartphones and consumer electronics. Microsoft Corp.’s earnings got a lukewarm reception, while Alphabet Inc.’s ad revenue missed estimates.

In Japan, SoftBank Group Corp. will have swung to a profit after posting four consecutive quarterly losses, mainly thanks to a one-time gain linked to T-Mobile US Inc. shares.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd., State Bank of India and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. will provide a broad view of how the region’s banks are faring when they report on the heels of the Federal Reserve’s decision to hold rates steady. Earnings at DBS and MUFJ probably grew, while SBI’s third-quarter profit probably fell due to higher operating costs.

Earnings at Toyota Motor Corp. probably surged, with November sales reaching a record. Watch for any impact from the recent Daihatsu scandal and comments on its lowered electric vehicle goals. Japan’s automakers are expected to outperform European, US and South Korean rivals over the next two years, Macquarie analyst James Hong said. Peers Nissan Motor Co. and Honda Motor Co. are also reporting.

Highlights to look out for:

Monday: MUFJ’s (8306 JP) third-quarter net income may have more than doubled compared with a year ago, supported by lower total credit costs, according to consensus estimates. Its shares have been propped up this year amid speculation the Bank of Japan is getting ready to end negative interest rates, a move that would boost its lending business.

Tuesday: Toyota’s (7203 JT) operating income jumped 39%, consensus shows. On the Daihatsu scandal, Toyota was forced to halt shipments from the unit after a probe unearthed several cases of manipulated safety test results. While this probably didn’t affect the quarter’s earnings meaningfully, the larger financial implications remain unclear.

Nintendo (7974 JP) is set to post a decline in third-quarter revenue amid competition from Sony’s PlayStation 5, the best selling console in the US last year. The game developer’s robust software pipeline and the weaker yen, which boosted overseas sales, partially offset risks from slowing sales, BI said. A new Nintendo game console with an 8-inch LCD screen is slated for release this year, which may support its earnings over the longer term.

SMIC (981 HK) will probably see operating income fall 80%, its fifth straight quarterly drop amid margin pressures, estimates show. A sluggish consumer electronics market and weak rebound of local smartphone sales has crimped demand for mature node chips within China, according to BI. Capital expenditure plans this year and pricing strategies will also be in focus.

Wednesday: Alibaba’s (BABA US) recent appointment of Eddie Wu as chief executive has brought expectations he’ll revive growth and drive synergies across Alibaba Cloud and the Taobao & Tmall Group known as TTG. It may see better gross merchandise value for its TTG business following positive growth for Singles’ Day in November. Logistics arm Cainiao could see quarterly revenue beat estimates as it expands ahead of its IPO. Segment revenue for TTG and Cainiao grew 5.5% and 55%, respectively, consensus shows.

DBS (DBS SP) may report 4Q adjusted net income rose 4.2%, supported by an 8.3% increase in revenue. It may post subdued loan growth of 1.4% as corporate loans and client repayments may have slowed, UOB Kay Hian said. Comments on special and quarterly dividends will be parsed closely after the regulator banned it from making acquisitions for six months in the wake of digital banking service outages. Its six-month review could lower the “probability of meaningful excess capital distribution,” according to Citigroup analyst Yong Hong Tan.

Thursday: SoftBank (9984 JP) will return to profit after four quarters of losses, after announcing a windfall from getting T-Mobile US shares. Its Vision Fund’s listed portfolio companies were probably at around break even at the end of the quarter, Citi analyst Mitsunobu Tsuruo said, and valuations of unlisted ones also about the same.

Friday: Shiseido’s (4911 JP) quarterly revenue in China probably slumped 22% as consumption faltered. China was Shiseido’s largest geographic revenue market in 2022 and 2021, but probably slipped behind Japan last year. The firm may focus on a better sales mix and cost savings to hit its core operating margin target by 2025, including marketing pricier skincare products with higher margins, BI said.

