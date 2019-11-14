(Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. kicked off a Hong Kong public offering that may raise about $12 billion for the largest Chinese e-commerce company.

The company said it will sell 500 million shares, with 12.5 million of the securities for retail investors. The retail offering will be priced at no more than HK$188 each, according to a statement on Thursday. Alibaba will set price for the rest of the international offering by Nov. 20. At the HK$188 price, the offering would raise about HK$94 billion ($12 billion).

"The listing in Hong Kong will allow more of the company’s users and stakeholders in the Alibaba digital economy across Asia to invest and participate in Alibaba’s growth," the company said.

Asia’s largest corporation is proceeding with what could be one of this year’s biggest stock offering globally despite violent pro-democracy protests gripping the city.

"During this time of ongoing change, we continue to believe that the future of Hong Kong remains bright," Daniel Zhang, chief executive officer of Alibaba, said in a letter to investors.

