(Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. plans to reorganize its internal employee ranking system, prolonging the promotion period of mid-level personnel and eliminating higher categories for senior roles, South China Morning Post reported, citing several people it didn’t identify.

Alibaba, which owns the newspaper, doesn’t disclose how many of its employees are ranked P9, typically referred to as a “senior expert,” and above, according to the report. The senior roles may account for as much as 2% of its total workforce.

A P9-level employee at the company has an annual salary package plus stock options that could reach about 3 million yuan ($417,000), South China Morning Post reported. The group, which is responsible for Alibaba’s domestic e-commerce platforms, said in a statement to SCMP that it hasn’t yet finalized the overhaul.

