(Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. will replace Lazada Group Chief Executive Officer Pierre Poignant with the head of its Indonesian business, according to people familiar with the matter.

Chun Li will take the reins of Lazada, Alibaba’s Southeast Asian arm, while Poignant will become special assistant to Alibaba Group CEO Daniel Zhang, the people said, asking not to be identified talking about a private matter. Li served as chief technology officer for Alibaba’s business-to-business division between 2014 and 2017 before joining Lazada. He currently serves as CEO of Lazada Indonesia as well as president of Lazada Group, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Poignant, who co-founded Lazada for Rocket Internet in 2012, was promoted to CEO in 2018. Since being absorbed by Alibaba, the Singapore-based company has gone through frequent management shuffles.

Representatives for Lazada and Alibaba declined to comment.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.