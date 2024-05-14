(Bloomberg) -- Alice Munro, the Canadian writer whose collections of short stories about the struggles of everyday people won her the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2013, has died. She was 92.

She died on Monday at a care home in Ontario, having suffered from dementia for at least a dozen years, the Globe and Mail reported, citing her family.

The first Canadian to win the literary honor, Munro was unable to attend the presentation ceremony in 2013 due to illness. A few years earlier, in 2009, Munro said at a literary event in Toronto that she’d had heart bypass surgery and “just had cancer.”

Described by the Nobel Foundation as the “master of the contemporary short story,” Munro penned 14 collections over more than four decades. From her first major work, Dance of the Happy Shades in 1968, to Dear Life in 2012, she captured the psychological turmoil of mostly female protagonists as they encountered conflict with small-town morals and clashing social values.

Sometimes called the Canadian Chekhov for a style similar to the Russian author, Munro mixed ordinary lives with extraordinary revelations to illuminate a wider story. Her work delved into the psychoanalysis of dreams, trauma and behavioral patterns.

“I write because I want to get a feeling of mystery or surprise,” she said in a 2006 interview with the Virginia Quarterly Review. “Not a mystery that finishes you off, but something that makes the character or reader wonder.”

Prose stylist

Munro, whose writings also focused on the frailties of old age, won the Governor General’s Literary Award, Canada’s most prestigious literary honor, in 1968, 1978 and 1986, as well as the UK’s Man Booker International Prize in 2009. Beginning in 1977, her work appeared regularly in the New Yorker magazine.

“Most writers and critics agree that she is probably the most important living practitioner of the short story in the Anglophone world,” said Bryce Traister, dean of the Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies at the University of British Columbia. “And the same would agree that she is probably one of the most accomplished prose stylists in any genre.”

Acclaimed US novelist Jonathan Franzen rhapsodized about her talent in his review of her 2004 book Runaway. “Alice Munro has a strong claim to being the best fiction writer now working in North America,” he wrote. “Look what she can do with nothing but her own small story; the more she returns to it, the more she finds.”

A year earlier, Munro had told the Guardian she hadn’t given up on a novel. “I’m always trying,” the UK newspaper quoted her as saying. “Between every book I think, well now, it’s time to get down to the serious stuff.”

Alice Laidlaw was born on July 10, 1931, in Wingham, Ontario, a descendant of Scottish Presbyterians and Irish Anglicans. Her father, Robert, raised foxes and minks and worked as a watchman before taking up farming. Her mother, the former Anne Chamney, was a teacher.

In her 2009 Toronto appearance, Munro was quoted as saying she’d “been lucky with her health,” unlike her mother, who developed Parkinson’s disease relatively young and died in 1959, according to a biography on the Nobel website. Laidlaw had a brother and a sister.

After deciding to become a writer at age 12, she won a scholarship six years later to study English at the University of Western Ontario, where she met and married a fellow student, James Munro. They moved to Vancouver and then Victoria, where they opened a bookstore.

Munro’s first story, The Dimensions of a Shadow, was published in 1950. The broadcast rights to The Strangers were bought by Canadian Broadcasting Corp. the following year.

After Dance of the Happy Shades, she wrote Lives of Girls and Women (1971), about the childhood of a young woman who wants to be a writer. It later became a movie for television, starring Munro’s daughter, Jenny.

That was followed by Something I’ve Been Meaning to Tell You (1974) and Who Do You Think You Are? (1978), focused on the lives of Rose, a successful TV actress, and Flo, her stepmother, who had more modest expectations of life.

Canadian writer-director Sarah Polley’s 2006 debut Away from Her, starring Julie Christie, was based on The Bear Came Over the Mountain. Polley’s Women Talking, based on a book of the same name by Miriam Toews, won best adapted screenplay at the 2023 Academy Awards. Both Polley and Toews have cited Munro as a major influence, Traister said.

The 2016 film Julieta, directed by Pedro Almodóvar, was based on three inter-related stories that unfold over three decades — Chance, Soon and Silence — from Runaway.

Most of Munro’s work is set in small towns in Ontario and British Columbia. She closed Dear Life with four works she described as “autobiographical in feeling,” even if not entirely true. “I believe they are the first and last — and the closest — things I have to say about my own life,” she wrote.

She and James Munro had four daughters, one of whom, Catherine, died shortly after childbirth in 1955. The others, in addition to Jenny, are Sheila and Andrea.

The Munros’ marriage ended in 1972. Her second husband, Gerald Fremlin, was a geographer whom she had known as a student. He died in 2013.

“So much of what I think I know — and I think I know more about my mother’s life than almost any daughter could know — is refracted through the prism of her writing,” Sheila Munro wrote in her 2001 memoir Lives of Mothers & Daughters: Growing Up With Alice Munro. “Such is the power of her fiction that sometimes it even feels as though I’m living inside an Alice Munro story.”

