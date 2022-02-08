(Bloomberg) -- Qvidtvm Inc., a money manager headed by Burak Alici, gained 46% last year, helped by investments in old-economy businesses like Valvoline Inc., a maker of automotive lubricants and chemicals, and elevator company Otis Worldwide Corp.

Alici, a veteran Morgan Stanley mutual fund manager before setting up his own firm, has long focused on less glamorous investments that can offer strong returns plus some technology firms. His performance in 2021 compared with a 19% total return for the MSCI ACWI Index of global large and mid-cap equities. In 2020, the firm’s first full year of trading, it notched a composite gain of 87% when the index returned 17% including dividends.

Last year Qvidtvm also benefitted from positions in private companies such as Italian sustainable coffee roaster Ditta Artigianale Firenze SRL and Haeckels Ltd., a British skincare shop that sells beauty products based on ingredients like mushroom and kelp. Other holdings included Victoria’s Secret Co., the lingerie company, and Terminix Global Holdings, the maker of pest control products.

Qvidtvm’s name comes from a Latin phrase that can be translated as “what next,” and its gains have helped assets under management climb to almost $500 million at the end of last year. When Alici started on his own in late 2019, there were less than $100 million of assets, the documents show.

A representative for Qvidtvm declined to comment.

Separately, Alici’s firm has amassed about $700 million in a special purpose acquisition company, Pontem Corp., that’s targeting takeover opportunities in the industrials and technology sector. The money was raised in January 2021 and Alici has until early 2023 to close a deal. Qvidtvm has partnered with German business executive Hubertus Mühlhäuser for the SPAC.

Qvidtvm invests in public and private companies through a permanent-capital vehicle in which investors lock up capital for years, enabling the firm to hold onto positions through difficult markets.

