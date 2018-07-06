(Bloomberg Opinion) -- My long-holiday-weekend morning reads:

If You Say Something Is “Likely,” How Likely Do People Think It Is? (Harvard Business Review)

Vanguard’s Not the Only Threat to Active Managers (Bloomberg Opinion)

To invert or not to invert? That is the Fed’s question (MarketWatch)

Last year Americans spent $69.5 billion on their pets (New York Times)

What Finally Did in Scott Pruitt? (the Atlantic); see also Scott Pruitt’s exit shows the enduring value of hard-hitting journalism (CNN)

“Intel … was disrupted” (Learning By Shipping)

The Brexit Short: How Hedge Funds Used Private Polls to Make Millions (Bloomberg Businessweek)

Disposable America: A history of modern capitalism from the perspective of the straw. Seriously. (the Atlantic)

Why haven’t we found aliens yet? (Vox)

Red-hot planet: All-time heat records have been set all over the world during the past week (Washington Post)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Paul Vigna about crypto and blockchain. Vigna is the co-author of “The Age of Cryptocurrency: How Bitcoin and the Blockchain Are Challenging the Global Economic Order” and this year’s “The Truth Machine: The Blockchain and the Future of Everything.”

Beijing’s retaliation felt by soybean farmers, automakers and oil producers

Source: Wall Street Journal

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here! And subscribe to Bloomberg All Access and get much, much more. You'll receive our unmatched global news coverage and two in-depth daily newsletters, the Bloomberg Open and the Bloomberg Close.

To contact the author of this story: Barry Ritholtz at britholtz3@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Brooke Sample at bsample1@bloomberg.net

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.