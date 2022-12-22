{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Most Popular Content

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    45m ago

    Alimentation Couche-Tard buying U.S. company True Blue Car Wash

    The Canadian Press

    Alimentation Couche-Tard misses on top and bottom lines in Q2

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. has signed a deal to buy all of the membership interests of U.S. company True Blue Car Wash LLC.

    Financial terms of the agreement for the operator of car wash sites under the Clean Freak and Rainstorm banners were not immediately available.

    Couche-Tard CEO Brian Hannasch says True Blue is an opportunity to extend the company's brands into a very attractive industry subcategory.

    Founded in 2016, True Blue has 65 car washes in Arizona, Texas, Illinois and Indiana.

    True Blue's management, office and operations teams are expected to join Couche-Tard once the deal is complete, while True Blue CEO Stuart Crum will continue to lead its operations.

    The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2023, subject to regulatory approvals and closing conditions.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 22, 2022.