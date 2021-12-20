LAVAL, Que. - Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. says it has signed a deal with Pic Quik to purchase 19 convenience stores and two non-operating properties in New Mexico.

The Quebec-based company says the sites, largely in southern New Mexico, are a strategic fit with its existing network.

Alex Miller, Couche-Tard's executive vice-president of operations for North America, says the acquisition will help the company build on its strong network in the state.

He says the company is pleased to welcome the Pic Quik locations and team to its Circle K family in New Mexico.

Financial terms of the acquisition, which closed last week, were not disclosed.

Couche-Tard operates more than 14,000 convenience stores in 26 countries and territories, with about 10,800 of those selling gas.

