(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s new state-backed airline Italia Trasporto Aereo SpA agreed to purchase 28 Airbus SE jets and lease an additional 31 planes as it consolidates its fleet around the European planemaker, according to people familiar with the matter.

The deal for new aircraft is worth about 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion), according to the people, who asked not to be named. The leased planes, coming from Air Lease Corp., will help the new airline gear up as it begins operations in mid-October, adding to an existing fleet inherited from Alitalia SpA.

Airbus declined to comment on confidential discussions with customers. ITA officials weren’t immediately available for comment.

