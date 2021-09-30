(Bloomberg) -- Justice Samuel Alito defended the U.S. Supreme Court’s handling of a bid to stop a Texas law that bars most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, accusing critics of distorting what the court did when it let the controversial ban take effect.

Speaking at the University of Notre Dame, Alito rejected suggestions that the divided court used the emergency request to effectively overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

“Put aside the false and inflammatory claim that we nullified Roe v. Wade,” Alito said. “We did no such thing. And we said that expressly in our order.”

Alito was part of the majority that silently let the law take effect Sept. 1 before explicitly rejecting a bid by providers on a 5-4 vote 24 hours later. The majority said the challengers had “raised serious questions regarding the constitutionality of the Texas law” but hadn’t shown they could overcome a thicket of procedural obstacles stemming from the law’s unusual delegation of enforcement powers to private parties.

In his hour-long speech, Alito took aim at critics of the court’s so-called shadow docket, the stream of emergency requests that have become a major, and increasingly controversial, part of the high court’s work. He said critics were using that label to try to make the court’s emergency work seem “sinister.”

