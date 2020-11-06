(Bloomberg) -- A U.S. Supreme Court justice issued a temporary order requiring Pennsylvania officials to segregate ballots that arrived after Election Day, granting for now part of a request by the state’s Republican Party.

Justice Samuel Alito’s order came as part of a fight over ballots received during a three-day extension issued by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. Alito said he would refer the matter to the full high court for the next steps.

Although state officials have already told county officials to separate out those ballots, Republicans said that step didn’t go far enough to ensure they can be invalidated later. President Donald Trump is separately trying to intervene in the case.

