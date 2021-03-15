All Denver Runways Closed After Weekend Blizzard, Airport Says

(Bloomberg) -- All morning flights have been canceled at Denver International Airport after a weekend blizzard covered the airfield in 27.1 inches of snow, airport officials said.

“Snow has stopped and crews are working hard to clear runways. At this time, all runways remain closed and all morning flights have been canceled,” according the airport’s Twitter account.

The airport is the nation’s largest at 35 square miles.

