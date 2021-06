All JBS Beef Plants in U.S. Shut After Cyberattack, Union Says

(Bloomberg) -- All of JBS SA’s beef plants in the U.S. have been shut as a result of a cyberattack that targeted some of the company’s servers over the weekend, according to an official at the United Food & Commercial Workers.

The United Food & Commercial Workers union represents workers at JBS’s plants in the U.S.

