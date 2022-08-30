All of England’s South West Is Now Officially in Drought

(Bloomberg) --

England’s South West region is now in drought, despite recent heavy rains across the country, the Environment Agency said Tuesday.

The areas affected include Bristol, Somerset, Dorset, south Gloucestershire and parts of Wiltshire. The public and businesses are “urged to use water wisely as the dry summer impacts the environment.”

While the area has had some rainfall over the last two weeks, this has not been sufficient to compensate for the long dry period in recent months. Conditions are some of the driest seen in nearly 90 years, according to the agency.

The agency said essential water supplies are safe, but it will try to lower demand and reduce the drought’s impact on the environment.

“While there is an important role for people to sustainably manage their usage, government expects water companies to act to reduce leakage and fix leaking pipes as quickly as possible and take wider action alongside government policy,” the agency said.

Eleven of the 14 Environment Agency areas in England are now in drought status.

