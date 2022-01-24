All of New York City’s Subway Lines Are Running Again as Labor Shortages Ease

(Bloomberg) -- The Metropolitan Transportation Authority said the entire New York City subway system is running again, ending the cutbacks required when the omicron surge caused major staffing shortages.

The MTA said the W line, which connects Manhattan and Queens and was the last still closed, began operating again Monday morning. That comes after the B and Z trains that connect Manhattan with the outer boroughs were restored Jan. 19, along with the 6 Express, 7 Express, J Express and A trains that go to Rockaway Beach.

The subway cutbacks had created another hurdle for the city during the latest wave of the pandemic, with suspensions and delays worsening commutes. But with signs of infections plateauing, the number of train conductors and operators out due to Covid-19 has dropped to 7%, half its previous level.

“Fortunately, the number of people unavailable due to COVID has eased in the last few days,” MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said in a statement.

Ridership has also been on the upswing, with around 2.52 million on Jan. 13, the highest since the omicron surge started in December.

