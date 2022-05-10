All of Wall Street Is Lining Up Behind the Dollar’s Historic Run

(Bloomberg) -- The turbulence in global markets is throwing a lot of mixed signals, but there’s one that everyone is agreeing on: this is a very bullish time for the U.S. dollar.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc., Bank of America Corp. and Societe Generale SA are all telling clients that as long as fear runs through markets, the U.S. currency will keep charging higher.

“There’s no other alternative,” said Kit Juckes, chief FX strategist at Societe Generale. “If we get one big single bad event in the world, or a big big fall in equities, or a geopolitical event, the dollar will spike higher, so certainly nobody wants to be short of it.”

The clamor for the safest of safe havens, the Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate hikes and global shocks from the war in Ukraine and China lockdowns are all driving more cash into the dollar.

It’s a market force that will raise the buying power of Americans facing inflation, but also make exports less attractive. The stronger dollar will tighten financial conditions at a time when many economists are warning about the prospect for a recession.

Dollar’s Demolition Job Puts Asia’s Central Banks on Defense

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index has surged 5.4% since the start of April and near the strongest levels on record. The currency is at $1.05 against the euro and more analysts have started raising the possibility that the two could soon trade at parity.

More money is being concentrated in dollars as a result of the selloff in stocks and bonds, said Kamakshya Trivedi, the co-head of global FX and interest rates at Goldman Sachs. The bank estimates that investors have sold $65 billion in stock and bond funds over the past month, the first major outflows since the pandemic chaos of early 2020. On top of that, flow data show that demand for major currencies is contracting.

Some strategists are starting to add caution that the dollar is looking overvalued. The currency is the most expensive in the G-10 based on real effective exchange rates, according to the Bank of International Settlements.

“Positioning is increasingly tilting towards the long USD trade,” said Jeremy Gatto, a portfolio manager on Unigestion’s cross asset solution’s team. “Momentum is bound to slow.”

Here’s a round-up of recent strategist views:

