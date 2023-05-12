What the Keystone Pipeline leak tells us about the true cost of transporting oil: Analyst

TC Energy Corp. says it has recovered all of the oil that spilled into a Kansas creek as a result of a leak from the Keystone pipeline in December.

The Calgary-based pipeline company says while the oil that spilled into the creek has been recovered, it is still working to remediate and restore the Mill Creek shoreline.

TC Energy said it expects to be on site until the third quarter of this year to complete the cleanup.

Approximately 13,000 barrels of oil spilled from the Keystone pipeline in the December incident, which a third-party investigation concluded was caused by a crack in a weld that occurred at the time of the pipeline's construction and then grew over time.

The leak was the worst oil spill in the Keystone pipeline's history.

In March, the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Administration expressed concern over the risk of additional spills from Keystone, and ordered TC Energy to operate the pipeline at a reduced pressure until it receives written permission from the regulator.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 12, 2023.